Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is still turning heads.

Just like with President Trump, the totalitarian left tried to shut her down to no avail.

Marjorie dropped her “Censored” work mask for a new look on Thursday.

Taylor Greene’s new mask reads, “This mask is as useless as Joe Biden.”

Epic! and true!

Via The Palmieri Report:

