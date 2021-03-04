https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/banned-dr-seuss-books-spike-nearly-50000-amazon-sales-ranking-chart/

(BREITBART) – Sales of recently announced banned Dr. Seuss books spiked on Amazon.com Tuesday after they were “canceled” by the left.

Dr. Seuss ‘s books were among the leading 17 on the top 50 list of Amazon’s “movers and shakers” on Tuesday morning after the ban was announced.

The books McElligot’s Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo and The Cat’s Quizzer will no longer be published according to a statement released Tuesday by Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

