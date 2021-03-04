https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/541715-barrett-authors-first-supreme-court-majority-opinion-siding-with

Justice Amy Coney BarrettAmy Coney BarrettBill introduced to create RBG monument on Capitol Hill Supreme Court faces landmark challenge on voting rights The Jan. 6 case for ending the Senate filibuster MORE on Thursday issued her first majority opinion since joining the Supreme Court in October, siding against an environmental group that sought access to government records.

In the 7-2 ruling, Barrett wrote that the records detailing internal agency deliberations did not need to be turned over under a federal public disclosure law. The five other conservatives and liberal Justice Elena Kagan Elena KaganGOP lawyer tells Supreme Court curtailing Sunday voting lawful A powerful tool to take on the Supreme Court — if Democrats use it right Supreme Court grants Alabama death row inmate’s request for pastor MORE joined Barrett’s opinion, with liberal justices Stephen BreyerStephen BreyerSupreme Court weighs police power to conduct warrantless searches A powerful tool to take on the Supreme Court — if Democrats use it right Supreme Court clears way for extradition of alleged Ghosn escape plotters MORE and Sonia Sotomayor Sonia SotomayorJustices hear sparring over scope of safeguards for minority voters Judge whose son was killed by gunman says Sotomayor also targeted A powerful tool to take on the Supreme Court — if Democrats use it right MORE in dissent.

Barrett, former President Trump Donald TrumpHouse passes voting rights and elections reform bill DEA places agent seen outside Capitol during riot on leave Georgia Gov. Kemp says he’d ‘absolutely’ back Trump as 2024 nominee MORE’s third high court nominee, joined the bench in late October after a fast-tracked confirmation process following the death of liberal stalwart Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgBill introduced to create RBG monument on Capitol Hill Kavanaugh dismays conservatives by dodging pro-Trump election lawsuits McConnell backs Garland for attorney general MORE.

Barrett’s opinion in the case, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service v. Sierra Club, was based on the first oral argument she sat for as a new justice on Nov. 2, a day before the 2020 election.

In an 11-page ruling against Sierra Club, the court found that the draft documents in question were exempt from the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which requires public disclosure of certain government documents upon request.

Barrett wrote that the records were shielded under a FOIA exemption that allows agencies to keep internal deliberation under wraps in order to encourage frank discussion among officials.

“To encourage candor, which improves agency decisionmaking, the privilege blunts the chilling effect that accompanies the prospect of disclosure,” Barrett wrote.

The case was brought by the Sierra Club after it was denied documents associated with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) water intake regulation that the Fish and Wildlife Service initially determined would be harmful to endangered species.

The EPA took that draft opinion under advisement, ultimately drafting a rule the service found would not adversely affect protected species.

