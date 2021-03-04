https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/04/before-and-after-the-pittsburgh-penguins-appear-to-have-photoshopped-masks-onto-fans/

The Pittsburgh Penguins thanked their fans last night and tweeted out this photo of fans properly masked and practicing social distancing. . .

. . .except the original photo from Getty shows that three of the people in the photo did not have their masks above their noses and someone appears to have photoshopped the image to make it look like they were wearing the masks properly. Here’s the before image:

And here’s the after via Twitter user @bigcrocbroc32 who highlighted the three people who were edited:

Here’s the before version from Getty zoomed in:

And they cropped out the maskless lady at the top of the photo entirely!

Busted.

