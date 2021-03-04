https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/04/before-and-after-the-pittsburgh-penguins-appear-to-have-photoshopped-masks-onto-fans/

The Pittsburgh Penguins thanked their fans last night and tweeted out this photo of fans properly masked and practicing social distancing. . .

We just had to say this again… Thanks for the continued support, Penguins fans. We can’t wait to see you tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/f3KGjhHWR0 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 4, 2021

. . .except the original photo from Getty shows that three of the people in the photo did not have their masks above their noses and someone appears to have photoshopped the image to make it look like they were wearing the masks properly. Here’s the before image:

… three people in that picture have their masks photoshopped on https://t.co/WL961w1bwQ pic.twitter.com/pzMGeGHLG7 — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) March 4, 2021

And here’s the after via Twitter user @bigcrocbroc32 who highlighted the three people who were edited:

Here’s the before version from Getty zoomed in:

And they cropped out the maskless lady at the top of the photo entirely!

they cropped this whole part out to hide th completely maskless lady pic.twitter.com/hRh5SzZ1cD — ted // honk honk here comes the fucking TRUCK (@bigcrocbroc32) March 4, 2021

Busted.

