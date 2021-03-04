http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AZLQkvUZCrY/

With iconic children’s book author Dr. Seuss in the crosshairs of the cancel culture left, — a Virginia school removed Dr. Seuss books from its Read Across America program, Joe Biden leaving Dr. Seuss’ name off his presidential proclamation, six of the author’s books were pulled from publication for “racist and insensitive” depictions — a slew of Hollywood celebrities are being put on the spot they have spent years reading the good Dr.’s books on tape.

Amazon’s e-book seller Audible lists 30 results featuring Dr. Seuss books read by celebrities. The top celebrities are listed as reading Dr. Seuss titles, including Green Eggs and Ham, Fox in Socks, Dr. Seuss’s ABC, The Cat in the Hat, and many more.

The list includes Fraiser stars Kelsey Grammer and David Hyde Pierce, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, Cheers star Ted Danson, Monty Python cast member John Cleese, and more.

There are many more:

John Lithgow

Billy Crystal

Dustin Hoffman

Walter Matthau

Mercedes McCambridge

Michael McKean

Neil Patrick Harris

Anjelica Huston

Jason Lee

Peter Dinklage

William H. Macy

Joan Cusack

Edward Herrmann

Samira Wiley

Rainn Wilson

Chris Cox

Charles Cohen

David Walliams

Attacks pushed by the cancel culture left have come in fast this week after a Virginia school removed the author’s books from its Read Across America event over the author’s claimed “strong racial overtones” to his work. The school’s announcement was only the first move against Theodor Seuss Geisel’s books. President Joe Biden also summarily didn’t mention Dr. Seuss during his presidential proclamation for “Read Across America Day.”

Congrats to the class of 2020!!! 🎓Dr. Seuss’s OH, THE PLACES YOU’LL GO!, read by Officially John Lithgow, is our definition of graduate #ModayMotivation for every generation! #OhThePlaces2020 OH, THE PLACES YOU’LL GO! available on #audio! pic.twitter.com/BW885bO6DY — Penguin Random House Audio 🎧 📚 (@PRHAudio) May 11, 2020

I Can Read With My Eyes Shut by Dr. Seuss, read by Michael McKean by PRH Audio https://t.co/zO3WzL7Se8 #Indiemusic #Indieleak #PRH Audio #Soundcloud — Indieleak (@indieleak) August 13, 2019

Also, back in 2011, several celebrities loaned their voices to readings of several “lost stories” by Dr. Seuss. The stars included Neil Patrick Harris, Anjelica Huston, William H. Macy, Joan Cusack, Jason Lee, Edward Herrmann, and Peter Dinklage.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

