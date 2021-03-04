https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/04/biden-team-told-cdc-to-hold-off-on-announcing-new-guidelines-n337401
About The Author
Related Posts
The Newsom Chronicles, Episode 8: Everybody Hates Gavin
January 25, 2021
IT CONTINUES: University Professors Urge Biden to Create 'Misinformation Commission' to Counter Right-Wing 'Lies'
January 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy