https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bidens-bizarre-claim-on-syria/
About The Author
Related Posts
Watch U.S. Debt Clock Live…
January 20, 2021
Fauci struggles with basic math…
January 26, 2021
CFP evening updates will begin at 11:30 pm eastern…
February 28, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy