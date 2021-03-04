https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bidens-immigration-bill-has-a-waiver-for-slave-masters/
About The Author
Related Posts
Cool moment from nighttime outdoor NHL…
February 21, 2021
James O’Keefe responds to Twitter suspension…
February 11, 2021
NPR database on everyone arrested in Capitol siege…
February 22, 2021
Matt Gaetz comes out swinging…
February 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy