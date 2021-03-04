https://www.foxnews.com/politics/lawmakers-introduce-bill-to-repeal-bidens-war-powers-following-syria-strike

A bipartisan group of senators Wednesday called for the repeal of presidential war powers granted by Congress in 1991 and 2002, which would revoke authorization for military force in the Middle East, as tensions rise between the U.S. and Iran.

Senators Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., introduced legislation that would formally end congressional authorizations established during the Gulf and Iraq wars, to reaffirm Congress’ role in entering and ending wars.

The move comes after lawmakers were frustrated by President Biden’s unilateral call for airstrikes in Syria last week, against Iran-backed militant forces that had launched attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq.

AMERICAN CONTRACTOR IN IRAQ DIES FROM ‘CARDIAC EPISODE’ AS ROCKETS HIT BASE HOSTING US TROOPS, PENTAGON SAYS

The legislation was also introduced just hours after a military base housing U.S.-led coalition troops was targeted in Iraq.

“Last week’s airstrikes in Syria show that the Executive Branch, regardless of party, will continue to stretch its war powers,” Kaine said in a statement Wednesday. “Congress has a responsibility to not only vote to authorize new military action, but to repeal old authorizations that are no longer necessary.”

Democrats and Republicans have called for an end to the U.S.’s “forever wars,” and seek to revoke the president’s ability to continue military force in Iraq – though it would not necessarily limit Biden’s ability to use military action in other Middle Eastern nations.

The House and Senate passed a similar measure by Kaine last year that aimed to limit President Trumps’ authority in launching military operations against Iran – though the legislation was vetoed.

JOHN KIRBY: SYRIA STRIKE WAS ABOUT PROTECTING US TROOPS IN IRAQ

“Congress has been operating on autopilot when it comes to our essential duties to authorize the use of military force,” Young said. “The fact that authorities for both of these wars are still law today is illustrative of the bipartisan failure of Congress to perform its constitutionally-mandated oversight role.”

Senators across the aisle signed on in support of the Kaine-Young bill, including Sens. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Chris Coons, D-Del., Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Rand Paul, R-Ky.

A Pentagon spokesperson called Wednesday’s attack “troubling” and stuck by the Biden administration’s decision to launch “defensive” attacks last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The President, as commander in chief has a fundamental responsibility to act in defense self-defense of our troops and our assets overseas, nothing’s going to change about that,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

