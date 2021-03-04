https://politicrossing.com/boom-matt-walsh-calls-out-kamala-harris/

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has imposed arbitrary detention on anyone travelling into Canada through a major airport.

The Canadian government is forcing travellers to pay $2000 to stay at a government-approved hotel for 3 days, while their Covid test results come back. This hotels are reportedly run by Rosa Krebs clones, with no empathy or caring for their “guests”. Some of the suites are reportedly filthy, and there have also been reports of sexual assaults on the detainees at these detention centres.

These mandates violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which forbid any government from arbitrarily detaining Canadians. The Trudeau-led federal government requires returning Canadians to pay $2,000 for their own forcible confinement, and yet it has not provided any empirical data supporting their arbitrary edict for why people with negative COVID tests cannot quarantine in their own homes. Governments like Canada allow people to freely come and go as they please. Governments like China and North Korea do not.

The Charter is the “supreme law of Canada”, recognizing in its preamble, the “supremacy of God and the rule of law.” Under the Charter, everyone has the “Fundamental Freedoms” of conscience and religion, thought, belief, opinion and expression, peaceful assembly, and association. Additionally, under the Charter, “every citizen of Canada has the right to enter, remain in and leave Canada” and “to pursue the gaining of a livelihood in any province”.

What is stupefying is that outside of PPC leader Maxime Bernier, no major party in Canada has stood up against this heinous assault on liberty by the Trudeau government.

Neither the Liberals, the Tories nor the NDP have satisfactorily explained why Canadians must still live in fear today, when the initial predictions from March 2020 about COVID being an unusually deadly killer have been thoroughly discredited by government data and statistics not just in Canada, but from all over the globe.

The Trudeauist government has provided ZERO scientific evidence to back up its belief that asymptomatic people are big virus spreaders. And finally, Justin Trudeau and his administration have not explained what link, if any, exists between international travel and deaths in long-term care homes, where over 80 percent of COVID deaths have taken place.

There is a seething undercurrent fo discontent in Canada over the Covid restrictions, and Canadians are just now finding out about the international travel detention centers, and they are appalled that this is happening in Canada.

