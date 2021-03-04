https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/breaking-trump-unloads-mitch-mcconnell-never-trump-wall-street-journal-press-release/

President Trump UNLOADED on failed GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and The Wall Street Journal today in a message.

“The Wall Street Journal editorial page continues, knowingly, to fight for globalist policies such as bad trade deals, open borders, and endless wars that favor other countries and sell out our great American workers, and they fight for RINOS that have so badly hurt the Republican Party. That’s where they are and that’s where they will always be. Fortunately, nobody cares much about The Wall Street Journal editorial anymore. They have lost great credibility.”

Trump was being kind.

Trump reminded McConnell where he was in his Kentucky race before Trump stepped in and endorsed him.

McConnell has been a HUGE Never-Trumper and disappointment to his base voters.

He is a big reason America is facing the current Marxist assault from the left.

President Trump also went off on the Georgia GOP officials who allowed the radical left to steal their state this year.

Trump called out ungrateful Mitch McConnell for “sadly” being the first one off the ship!

