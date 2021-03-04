https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/4897348/

A young bride-to-be named “Ann” recently went to a bridal shop near Washington, D.C. If you’ve watched the television show “Say Yes to the Dress” – you know it’s quite the family affair.

The salesperson followed the bride to be into the dressing room to help her try on a wedding gown.

The salesperson was wearing a COVID mask, dress, tights and heels. The salesperson proceeded to help “Ann” in the dressing room, touching private areas of her body while helping her in and out of wedding dresses.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

