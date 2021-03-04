https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/british-government-study-confirms-covid-19-vaccine-risk-infections-increase-fortnight-jab/

Guest post by Dr Niall McCrae

Anyone raising concern about the safety of Covid-19 vaccines faces derision as an ‘anti-vaxxer’, but the real extremists are those who refuse to hear evidence that something is going badly wrong with this mass experimental encroachment on the sanctity of the body. Now a Public Health England report confirms that infections increase during the fortnight after vaccination.

As the vaccination programme began in earnest in January, worrying signs came from care homes, where many of the initial target population of people aged over 80 reside. At Pemberley House in Basingstoke, England, a third of the residents died of Covid-19. The death toll of 24 was unusual in a home that had previously been free from the disease. Similar reports emerged from Germany.

The clearest indications came from small countries that strove to vaccinate their entire adult population. The British enclave of Gibraltar was supplied with the Pfizer vaccine on 16th January and the elderly were swiftly jabbed. Suddenly this tiny state, home to 33 thousand, had the worst Covid-19 morality in the world (2761 per million). From merely 9 deaths in December, now almost a hundred have died. The health minister angrily denied claims that the vaccine was killing people, but eventually admitted that some deaths had occurred soon after the jab.

TRENDING: Judge Orders Election Do-Over after 78% of Mail-in Ballots Proved Fraudulent — Notary Arrested

The United Arab Emirates received large batches of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine as well as the Pfizer product in December. As stated by Amer Sharif, head of the Covid-19 Command & Control Centre in Dubai, the UAE aimed to be the first country in the world to achieve 100% vaccination of eligible adults. An increase in deaths was attributed to mutant strains, but as in other countries the rate rose disproportionately in the vaccinated age band. On 10th February a new daily high of 18 deaths from the coronavirus was recorded, and the trend has continued. Considerably more people are dying than in the first wave last spring.

More evidence of iatrogenic harm came from Israel, which started vaccinating on 19th December. As reported by former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson, while Covid-19 mortality escalated among Israelis throughout January, in Palestine it declined steeply after a surge in December. Yet the Palestinians had no vaccine.

This correlation is more than coincidental. Analysis of Israeli health ministry data by Hervé Seligmann at Aix-Marseilles University indicates that about 40 times more elderly people died of Covid-19 in the three weeks between their first and second doses than among those who were not vaccinated. Sacrificial lambs? Deaths in Israel are now falling, which politicians and media attribute to the vaccine, although there is a global trend of the virus becoming less deadly.

It should not be unexpected that Covid-19 vaccines have deleterious as well as intended effects. Pfizer data shows significant lymphocyte depletion in the first week after vaccination. June Raine, chief of the UK medicines regulator MHRA, acknowledged that ‘a week or two’ is needed to build up immunity after the first jab.

The Public Health England study, which was hailed by health secretary Matt Hancock for the reported 80% decrease in hospitalisations, actually showed a 48% rise in infections after the first dose of Pfizer and Astra Zeneca vaccines. The authors, however, blamed this on a higher risk of exposure. Mary Ramsay, head of immunisations at PHE, stated that ‘this adds to growing evidence that the vaccines are working to reduce infections and save lives’. She glossed over the hundreds who died after getting the jab.

This is what may be happening. Vulnerable people who unknowingly had Covid-19 or whose immune system was keeping it at bay, succumbed to the disease after the vaccine lowered their immunity. The virus struck hard, leading to sever symptoms, cytokine storm and pneumonia. It is also possible that previously shielding persons were cross-infected by the vaccinators.

This needs proper scrutiny, not reckless denial by those who are meant to protect us. This defensiveness and censorship is how the thalidomide scandal arose. The authorities have apparently cast aside everything we have learned about ethical safeguards in clinical and experimental treatment. Perhaps it is relevant that the British medicine regulator is heavily funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Why aren’t doctors raising the alert? In medical training, hardly a day is given to learning about vaccines, and Big Pharma has undue influence on this noble profession. With critical thinking and dissent stifled by the Covid regime, most doctors are mere conformists. We must appeal to the brave few medics to continue their efforts to expose the deadly hazard of this highly dubious intervention.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

