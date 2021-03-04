https://newsthud.com/remember-nancy-pelosi-calling-the-capitol-riot-an-armed-insurrection-the-fbi-now-admits-the-truth/

Nancy Pelosi was quick to accuse President Trump of inciting “an armed insurrection against America” the day after the Capitol riot took place. When we wrote about it, we called her characterization “damnable lies.”

In a hearing today on the Capitol riot, Senator Ron Johnson asked the FBI how many firearms were recovered after the riot took place and here’s what he was told:

Sen. Ron Johnson elicits an admission from FBI official that no firearms were recovered from Capitol on Jan 6, and no one has been charged with any firearm offenses. Odd that so few are curious about this given repeated declarations that what occurred was an “armed insurrection” — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 3, 2021

Sen Johnson asks FBI official how many firearms were confiscated from suspects arrested at Capitol riot on January 6. ‘To my knowledge, none,’ official answers. — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 3, 2021

Zero firearms were recovered on Capitol grounds or in the Capitol.

Now in the clip, which can be viewed here, the FBI official adds that she doesn’t want to speak for Metro and Capitol Police. But she says that to her knowledge, none were recovered.

Johnson asked specifically if anyone is being charged with having a firearm in the Capitol or on Capitol grounds from that day, and she responds ‘correct.’

The FBI official also confirms that no shots were fired in the Capitol, except that one that killed Ashli Babbitt.

So no firearms were confiscated, no shots were fired from rioters, and nobody is being charged with having a firearm at the Capitol. But Nancy Pelosi plainly said it was an armed insurrection and we have that tape:

JUST IN: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls for invoking the 25th Amendment against Pres. Trump following siege on U.S. Capitol: “If the vice president and the cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment.” https://t.co/VrFIF9OGHX pic.twitter.com/8LJB0GGoXO — ABC News (@ABC) January 7, 2021

I knew from just watching the footage of what happened that it wasn’t an armed insurrection and that Pelosi was lying her face off. And now we have actual testimony from the FBI confirming this. Is any reporter going to ask Pelosi why she lied?

