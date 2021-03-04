https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/canada-embraces-arbitrary-detention-travellers/

(POLITICROSSING) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has imposed arbitrary detention on anyone travelling into Canada through a major airport.

The Canadian government is forcing travellers to pay $2000 to stay at a government-approved hotel for three days, while their Covid test results come back. This hotels are reportedly run by Rosa Krebs clones, with no empathy or caring for their “guests.” Some of the suites are reportedly filthy, and there have also been reports of sexual assaults on the detainees at these detention centres.

These mandates violates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which forbid any government from arbitrarily detaining Canadians. The Trudeau-led federal government requires returning Canadians to pay $2,000 for their own forcible confinement, and yet it has not provided any empirical data supporting their arbitrary edict for why people with negative COVID tests cannot quarantine in their own homes. Governments like Canada allow people to freely come and go as they please. Governments like China and North Korea do not.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

