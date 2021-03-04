https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/04/capitol-police-make-another-request-regarding-the-national-guard-in-d-c-n337501
About The Author
Related Posts
Maryland Democrat Claims an 'Assassination Party' Stalked Nancy Pelosi and Mike Pence Was Nearly Hanged
January 17, 2021
Bill Barr Reportedly Trashes Trump, but There's Reason to Call Nonsense
December 14, 2020
Rob Portman to not Seek Re-Election in 2022 — Does This Create and Opportunity for Jim Jordan in the Senate?
January 25, 2021
Hilarious Tweets of the Day: Jake Tapper Scolds Media That Lies
January 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy