https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/china-using-emotion-recognition-technology-to-arrest-citizens/
About The Author
Related Posts
Curt Schilling tells MLB to shove it…
January 26, 2021
Israeli tech company to ban employees not vaccinated for coronavirus…
February 26, 2021
Leftist hit on Tom Cotton…
January 26, 2021
Utah Congressman Burgess Owens calls for Roger Goodell to be fired…
February 9, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy