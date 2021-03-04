https://www.wnd.com/2021/03/chinese-companies-buy-uk-private-schools-sparking-fears-ccp-influence/

(RADIO FREE ASIA) – Chinese companies have bought up 17 U.K. private schools in the United Kingdom in recent years, sparking fears of expanding Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence in the country as the schools struggle financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported.

“Hundreds of independent schools left in dire financial straits by the coronavirus pandemic are being targeted by Chinese investors,” the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported at the weekend.

Some of the companies are run by high-ranking members of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, and “seek to expand their influence over Britain’s education system,” the report said.

