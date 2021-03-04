https://hannity.com/media-room/christmas-comes-early-alec-baldwin-quits-twitter-says-social-media-full-of-aholes/
BALDWIN GOES BUST: The ‘Alec Baldwin Show’ Bumped After Ratings Disaster
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.07.18
Alec Baldwin’s new talk show was abruptly “bumped” from its Sunday night schedule after dismal ratings this week; dropping to Saturday nights in December as ABC struggles to stem the flow of viewers.
“ABC’s patience with The Alec Baldwin Show has ended,” writes the Hollywood Reporter. “The network has pulled its remaining episodes of the pretaped talk show from its home on Sundays at 10 p.m., effective Nov. 18. Unaired new episodes of the series, hosted by Baldwin, will resume airing on in its new time slot on Saturdays, starting Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. Production on all the remaining episodes has already been completed.”
The Sunday night slot will be filled with repeat episodes of ‘Shark Tank.’
Baldwin made national headlines just days ago when he was arrested in New York City after allegedly assaulting another person.
The incident is centered around a parking-space dispute.
Read the full report at the Hollywood Reporter.
DEVELOPING: Alec Baldwin Arrested in Manhattan After Allegedly Assaulting Person
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.02.18
Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City’s West Village neighborhood Friday; with police detaining the comedian after he allegedly “punched” an unidentified victim while arguing over a parking space.
“Hot-headed actor Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday after punching a person in New York City, police said,” reports CNBC. “The ‘30 Rock’ star Baldwin was in custody after the incident in the West Village section of Manhattan.”
Baldwin is best known for his iconic performance in major Hollywood blockbuster’s like ‘The Departed’ and his impression of President Donald Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live.’
The comic has made major headlines in recent years for his notorious “explosive temper.”
In 2014, Baldwin was handcuffed by police after cursing at the officer’s who reprimanded the comedian for riding his bicycle the wrong direction down a one-way street.
Read the full story at CNBC.