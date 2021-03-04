https://hannity.com/media-room/class-warfare-warren-says-working-people-kicked-in-the-teeth-by-covid-while-wealthy-get-rich/

A PLAN FOR THAT? Elizabeth Warren Unveils $1 TRILLION Plan to Fight ‘Environmental Racism’

posted by Hannity Staff – 10.10.19

Democratic frontrunner Elizabeth Warren unveiled her latest policy proposal regarding climate change this week; calling for $1.5 trillion in new spending to combat “environmental racism.”

“In 1987, the United Church of Christ’s Commission on Racial Justice commissioned one of the first studies on hazardous waste in communities of color. A few years later – 28 years ago this month – delegates to the First National People of Color Environmental Leadership Summit adopted 17 principles of environmental justice. But in the years since, the federal government has largely failed to live up to the vision these trailblazing leaders outlined, and to its responsibilities to the communities they represent,” writes Warren.

Justice for communities on the front lines of the climate crisis must be at the core of our response to climate change. Here’s my plan for how I’ll center environmental justice in the fight to end the climate crisis. https://t.co/agB4llfPRg — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) October 9, 2019

“From predominantly black neighborhoods in Detroit to Navajo communities in the southwest to Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, industrial pollution has been concentrated in low-income communities for decades,” she adds. “The Green New Deal will involve deploying trillions of dollars to transform the way we source and use energy. In doing so, the government must prioritize resources to support vulnerable communities and remediate historic injustices.”

Read Warren’s full plan here.