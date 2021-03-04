http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nNMZQEbcn6I/

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection document reportedly leaked to CNN admits unaccompanied migrant children are being held in Border Patrol facilities longer than the current mandate allows. The documents also show migrants of all ages held in grossly overcrowded processing facilities.

The Border Patrol document reportedly leaked to CNN revealed that 340 migrant children apprehended after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border over the last 21 days were held an average of 77 hours, CNN reports. This exceeds the court-mandated 72 hour limit for holding unaccompanied minors in Border Patrol custody.

The document reports the apprehension of 340 unaccompanied children during this 21-day period.

Yuma Sector officials report holding more than 600 migrants of all ages in a holding space designed with a capacity of 104. Rio Grande Valley Sector officials say more than 2,000 migrants are being held in a space designed for 715, the CNN report states.

Apprehensions of migrants in January 2021 jumped 157 percent over the same month in 2020, Breitbart Texas reported.

Border Patrol agents arrested 75,198 migrants who illegally crossed the Mexican border into the U.S. between ports of entry in January, according to the latest Southwest Border Migration Report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Wednesday night. This is up from 29,205 the year before. The apprehensions mark the highest January total since 2006 when agents took more than 101,000 migrants into custody.

Information reported Wednesday night paints a different picture. Single adult apprehensions jumped by triple-digit percentages in all nine southwest border sectors comparing January 20 to January 21 — 182 percent overall.

Likewise, the apprehension of Unaccompanied Alien Children also jumped in all nine southwest border sectors. The Del Rio and Big Bend Sectors witnessed triple-digit percentage increases. More significantly, the Rio Grande Valley sector, the nation’s busiest sector, jumped from 4,215 unaccompanied children to 7,295 — an increase of 73 percent.

January’s increase marks the ninth straight month of increased border apprehensions. The low point came in April 2020 when apprehensions fell to 17,104.

