(NEWS 5 CLEVELAND) – The Oberlin Conservatory of Music is responding to backlash after promoting a Black History Month program with a flier that featured only photos of five white performers.

The flier was posted Sunday on social media to promote the last event of its month-long Black History Month Celebration.

The now-deleted posted received more than 2,000 comments and 2,000 shares, with one social media user saying “This is stupid. You should be ashamed of yourselves.”

