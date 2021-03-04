https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/04/congress-needs-to-investigate-why-the-biden-white-house-is-interfering-with-the-cdc-on-post-vaccine-guidance/

On Wednesday, NBC News reported that the CDC was getting ready to release new guidelines that said it’s safe for those who are fully vaccinated to “gather in small groups indoors with other people who have also been fully vaccinated, without wearing masks”:

.@NBCNews: The CDC is set to release new guidelines on Thursday for Americans who have been fully vaccinated that say it’s OK for them to gather in small groups indoors with other people who have also been fully vaccinated, without wearing masks. — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 2, 2021

Well, this seems like common sense, no? But now Politico is reporting that the CDC is not releasing these guidelines today as planned:

Scoop: The CDC was told to hold off on releasing the guidelines for vaccinated Americans. They won’t be coming out tomorrow.https://t.co/KyLJcP9wUE — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) March 4, 2021

According to Politico, the CDC was told to “hold off releasing” the new guidelines by the White House:

After a series of meetings and calls with senior officials on the White House’s Covid-19 task force and HHS over the last two days, the CDC was told to “hold off on releasing” the recommendations, a source says.https://t.co/ZjXd9KjEYG — POLITICO (@politico) March 4, 2021

What about “trust the science”? This is because of politics:

“After a series of meetings and calls…CDC was told to “hold off on releasing” the recommendations…The reason is still unclear…” LOLOLOLOLOL. The reason IS clear: POLITICS. The White House is playing politics with the CDC. https://t.co/2Bd08QgvEm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 4, 2021

And Congress needs to investigate this interference:

The entire point of ‘depoliticized’ CDC is they don’t have interference from President or Congress. THIS IS INTERFERENCE. They clearly were going to release the recommendations (I know this for a fact). The political wing stopped them. That is the DEFINITION OF INTERFERENCE. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 4, 2021

***

