On Wednesday, NBC News reported that the CDC was getting ready to release new guidelines that said it’s safe for those who are fully vaccinated to “gather in small groups indoors with other people who have also been fully vaccinated, without wearing masks”:

Well, this seems like common sense, no? But now Politico is reporting that the CDC is not releasing these guidelines today as planned:

According to Politico, the CDC was told to “hold off releasing” the new guidelines by the White House:

What about “trust the science”? This is because of politics:

And Congress needs to investigate this interference:

