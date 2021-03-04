https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/connecticut-governor-lifts-capacity-limits-restaurants-houses-worship-gyms-keeps-mask-mandate-place/

Governor Ned Lamont (D) rolled back most Covid restrictions in Connecticut starting March 19.

All capacity limits will be lifted on restaurants, houses of worship, gyms and museums.

Movie theaters will be capped at 50% and the state’s mask mandate will remain.

“We’re eliminating the capacity limits starting on March 19… We’re keeping the mask mandate. I think it’s very important,” Gov. Ned Lamont said on Thursday. “I know what’s happening in Texas and Mississippi. I’ve heard the president. It’s probably the most important thing you can do.”

TRENDING: Dr. Fauci Rips Texas Governor For Reopening Businesses, Ending Mask Mandate (VIDEO)

Lomant’s announcement comes after Texas and Mississippi eliminated all Covid restrictions and ended their mask mandates.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she will end her state’s mask mandate in April.

More from CBS New York:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

