Jo Ann Hardesty is back in the news.

Portland city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has spearheaded the movement to defund the police, and has even demanded that vichy “mayor” Ted Wheeler hand her control of the police bureau.

Back in November Hardesty called the police in neighboring Clark County, Washington, during a Lyft ride home from a casino. The Porland city commissioner was not content with the Lyft driver following company protocols and leaving the windows cracked a little bit. Evidently, Hardesty started throwing a temper tantrum, and the Lyft driver pulled off at a gas station and ended the ride.

Hardesty refused to get out of his car.

Both parties ended up placing calls to the police.

The Oregonian laters obtained and posted the 911 calls.

A Portland driver reported that she was rear-ended Wednesday afternoon while stopped at a traffic light. The woman who hit her was Jo Ann Hardesty who then allegedly took off from the scene of the crime.

According to our Gateway Pundit source, police officers working in Portland went to her apartment but she refused to open the door. She now claims she has not been contacted by the police.

On Thursday Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty denied that she was involved in a minor hit-and-run accident in Southeast Portland that another motorist reported to police.

Oregon Live reported:

The driver reported the collision after returning home. She told police she had been side-by-side earlier on the road with the car that struck her and saw the other driver on the phone or looking down in her lap before the accident. A driver also gave police a license plate of the car that struck her. Hardesty was listed as the suspect on a computer dispatch report. No injuries were reported. Hardesty said the allegations are false, according to her spokesman, Matt McNally. “Commissioner Hardesty has asked me to let you know that she takes these accusations very seriously. She denies the accusation that she drove her vehicle in the last 24 hours, that she was involved in any vehicle accident and says she has not been contacted by the Portland Police Bureau regarding any such incident,” he said by email. The commissioner has planned a video news conference at 12:30 p.m. to answer any questions.

Hardesty also reportedly blamed police for starting fires during protests.

She’s a real peach.

