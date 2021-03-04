https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/04/cringe-hall-of-fame-watch-speaker-nancy-pelosi-declare-we-do-not-say-open-sesame-we-say-open-biden/

We don’t know what to write here because we have no idea what Nancy Pelosi is talking about. This is more cryptic than some of the stuff that comes out of President Biden’s mouth … dog-faced pony soldier.

That poor sign-language interpreter.

OK, we sat through the further context so you don’t have to … it’s some bulls**t story about Pelosi’s grandkids being super-excited about meeting Joe Biden and going to a restaurant with swinging doors and “Open Biden” was their “magic word” to open the doors. We think that’s it … we’re not watching it twice.

Imagining the line of succession right now is too scary to even think about.

