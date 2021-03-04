https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/04/cringe-hall-of-fame-watch-speaker-nancy-pelosi-declare-we-do-not-say-open-sesame-we-say-open-biden/

We don’t know what to write here because we have no idea what Nancy Pelosi is talking about. This is more cryptic than some of the stuff that comes out of President Biden’s mouth … dog-faced pony soldier.

That poor sign-language interpreter.

here’s further context that doesn’t make it any less cringe: https://t.co/dyYC3s5TKs — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 5, 2021

OK, we sat through the further context so you don’t have to … it’s some bulls**t story about Pelosi’s grandkids being super-excited about meeting Joe Biden and going to a restaurant with swinging doors and “Open Biden” was their “magic word” to open the doors. We think that’s it … we’re not watching it twice.

It’s like a mom who had a second glass of Pinot Grigio. — VF (@TheVFCastro) March 5, 2021

She’s hammered — Sean Patrick (@SeanPat47616497) March 5, 2021

Drunk on power. — Moshe Fogel (@realmoshefogel) March 5, 2021

Mandatory drug testing for elected officials needs to happen — #DreamIsHere (@pacificfinfan1) March 5, 2021

“Open Sesame” is an offensive Arabic stereotype. She should be impeached. — @jigawatt on Gab (@jigawatt97) March 5, 2021

The second hand embarrassment is too much for me to handle. I’m going to bed now. Thanks. — Worst Guy You Know (@MasonSa22327297) March 5, 2021

pic.twitter.com/GdjwQGZXCL — The Dazzling Marcus Mariota Translator (@WarcusW) March 5, 2021

Edibles are completely unpredictable. — Max Travers (@MrMaxTravers) March 5, 2021

She got some tainted brownies in that 12,000 dollar refrigerator — Maria (@Mariac0306) March 5, 2021

Oh. Dear. Lord. ::pause:: This is an inductee into the cringe hall of fame. It’s honestly one of the most nauseating things I’ve heard that battleaxe say. And I’d say the same thing if someone said it re:Trump. https://t.co/0IcZQRTw3c — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 5, 2021

In order to open ice cream do not say open sesame. Say, open Biden. That’s our magic word. pic.twitter.com/TzIBqdKACX — cienanos (@cienan0s) March 5, 2021

I was going to guess it was a deep fake but nope. — Joe McOmber (@joemcomber) March 5, 2021

I really need to ask how drunk was she when she said this? — Alexander Hamilton (@VengefulMadness) March 5, 2021

At 11 seconds you hear Biden literally derping. — Svein Asleik 🇳🇴 (@SveinAsleik) March 5, 2021

Exhibit A is an 80 year old woman, born before America entered WW2, talking to a generation of voters born after the USSR fell and Germany was reunified. She is celebrating, with glee, the election of a candidate as old and demented as herself who is out of touch with modern US. — 1776-to-infinity (@merit1776) March 5, 2021

Imagining the line of succession right now is too scary to even think about.

