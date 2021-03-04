https://www.theblaze.com/news/dan-crenshaw-biden-cognitive-capacity-neanderthal-thinking

When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) announced this week they were lifting their states’ COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates, President Joe Biden was none too happy about it.

During a meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Biden ripped into the southern governors’ announcements, calling the moves a “big mistake” and praising the efficacy of restrictions and face masks.

But he wasn’t done there. Instead of just disagreeing with Abbott’s and Reeves’ decisions, he got personal and derisive.

“We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms,” the president said. “And the last thing — the last thing — we need is the Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, ‘everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it.'”

Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw heard Biden’s slam and wasn’t having it. The GOP lawmaker wondered how it was that a man whose mental state has been a growing concern since before he won the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination could attack the cognitive abilities of the leadership and citizens of the Lone Star State.

What did he say?

Crenshaw joined conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday morning and addressed the president’s insult head on as well as his stance on ending lockdowns and reversing restrictions and mandates.

“Congressman, let me ask you about your anti-lockdown thing,” Hewitt asked. “First, the president called Texans Neanderthals yesterday. What did you make of that?”

Crenshaw didn’t hold back.

“The guy with low cognitive capacity is calling everybody else Neanderthals,” he said. “First of all, that’s rich. I also find it rich that he’s doing his sanctimonious pearl clutching over a bunch of Texans who, by the way, can still wear masks.”

His ire wasn’t limited to just Biden — he also let the left have a piece of his mind.

“By the reactions of the liberals on this one, you would think that Texas outlawed masks and is now arresting people who even wear a mask,” Crenshaw added. “Of course, that’s not true. Most people will still be wearing them.”

And anyone who doesn’t want to wear a mask, shouldn’t be forced to, he continued.

“The truth is, if you’re vaccinated, or if you already had it, maybe you don’t want to wear a mask, and you certainly don’t need to,” he said. “There’s no signs and reason to wear one. I do remember the time when the guidance was if you can’t socially distance, wear a mask. Of course, that changed rather quickly.”

If Biden is really is worried about Texas’ “Neanderthal thinking,” Crenshaw wondered, how does the president explain letting in illegal aliens at the southern border without testing them for COVID — and even knowingly letting in COVID-positive illegals?

“But here’s the thing. They’re very sanctimonious over that, but Biden has no problem letting illegal immigrants over the border in droves, many of which have COVID, and then they give them a bus ticket to wherever they want in the United States,” Crenshaw said. “So the double standard is pretty infuriating here.”

