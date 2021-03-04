https://www.theblaze.com/news/fauci-daughter-twitter-coronavirus-conflict

The daughter of the coronavirus task force director Dr. Anthony Fauci works for the social media platform Twitter and some are calling it a conflict of interest.

Alison Christine Fauci, 28, has worked for the microblogging platform as a software engineer since 2014 after she graduated from Stanford University, majoring in computer science.

The connection between the controversial epidemiologist and Twitter had been reported at Heavy.com since at least March 2020 but it resurfaced as many questioned censorship of lockdown-skeptical voices on the platform.

She said on her LinkedIn profile that she focused on developing “ad formats for the Twitter for Android app.” That profile has since been deleted or made private.

Twitter has been among the big tech companies who have shut down the spread of those arguing against the efficacy of masks and lockdowns to fight the spread of the coronavirus. In one instance from Aug. 2020, the service suspended the Trump campaign account over a video containing information they deemed misleading about the pandemic.

Some saw the employment of Fauci’s daughter at Twitter circumspect given how the service has enforced the guidance handed down from Fauci and other health officials by shutting down dissent.

“Imagine that. No wonder they are screening / blocking all ‘Covid’ posts. Only Power hungry Dictators on the left think this way,” said one critic on Twitter.

“Fraud Fauci’s daughter works for Twit. Twit acts like jack booted thugs to anyone who questions corrupt Dr or his vac-cine,” said another user.

Dr. Fauci had previously mentioned his daughter in connection to his work fighting the coronavirus pandemic. In December 2020 during an interview at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, he said that his family had been personally effected by the pandemic.

“My youngest daughter’s boyfriend’s brother is a 32-year-old young man, athletic, healthy, who got COVID-19 and had one of the unusual complications of cardiomyopathy with an arrhythmia and died,” said Fauci.

“So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite athletic and strong, who died,” he added.

