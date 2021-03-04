https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60414a505db3705aa0aba03d
Joe Biden is a lifelong racist and bigot so it was no surprise when he referred to southerners as ‘Neanderthals’ for ditching face masks and getting back to work. Joe Biden trashed Texas and Mississip…
Some commentators have described the U.S. Capitol in Washington, now circled with high fencing topped by razor wire and patrolled by National Guard troops, as looking like the Green Zone in Baghdad….
(POLITICROSSING) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has imposed arbitrary detention on anyone travelling into Canada through a major airport. The Canadian government is forcing trav…
House Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday celebrated the House passing H.R. 1, which the GOP warns will federalize state elections….
Hillary Clinton said on Thursday that the U.S. has a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to reshape election rules via HR 1….