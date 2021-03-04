https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/04/debra-messing-whips-up-outrage-over-senate-gopers-who-cruelly-want-everyone-to-know-exactly-whats-in-that-1-9-trillion-covid19-relief-bill/

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is reportedly planning to force a reading of the $1.9 trillion COVID19 relief bill:

More from National Review:

Republicans have criticized the bill as being too large and wasteful and have been frustrated by Democrats’ use of budget reconciliation to pass the bill without bipartisan support.

“Their bill costs about $2 trillion. That’s roughly the same size as the entire CARES Act that saved our health system and economy through months of shutdowns,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on the Senate floor.

“Even liberal experts admit this is far out of proportion to what’s needed now, with vaccines going into arms and the economy already primed to roar back,” he said. “Amazingly, Democrats managed to allocate less than 9 percent of their massive bill to the entire healthcare response, and less than 1 percent to the vaccinations that will finish this fight.”

In other words, this “relief” bill is allegedly full of non-relief-related crap.

Sounds like it would be not only in the Senate’s interest, but in the public’s as well, to know the specifics of what’s in there.

But Debra Messing apparently disagrees:

How dare they want to find out what’s in the bill before they pass it? Nancy Pelosi said it’s supposed to work the other way around!

Because reasons.

Now stop asking questions! All you need to know is that the GOP is evil.

As if Democrats haven’t been down in the gutter already.

What’s even more astonishing is that there are apparently a lot of people out there who think Debra Messing’s take is a good one.

