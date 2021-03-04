https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/04/democrats-election-reform-bill-is-nothing-but-a-partisan-scam-to-get-what-they-want/

The House of Representatives passed an extreme election bill on Thursday night meant to control state election processes and impose new regulations on political advertisements and donors so that Democrats in Congress have the “ultimate supervisory power over federal elections.”

If it passes the Senate, the “For The People Act of 2021” will eliminate the opportunity for states to protect themselves against modifications weaponized in the 2020 election, such as expanded vote-by-mail options and lax voter ID laws. Provisions included in the 800-page legislation also give the federal government control over political speech online by expanding the definition of electioneering communications and expose political and nonprofit donors’ information to the public in connection to the causes they support.

“The same party that wants to change Senate rules when they lose a vote … pack the Supreme Court when they lose a case … and throw out the Electoral College every time they lose the White House … now wants to forcibly rewrite 50 states’ election laws from Washington, D.C.,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the floor of the upper chamber Thursday. “It’s unprincipled. It’s unwarranted. Large portions of it may well be unconstitutional.”

The corporate media, which more often than not runs cover for the Democrats’ political agenda, jumped at the opportunity to promote the bill as successful legislation that protects the voting rights of America from “racist” Republicans who want to “restrict voter access.”

“House passes sweeping election bill that would counter GOP efforts to restrict voter access,” one CNN headline brazenly stated.

“House Passes Landmark Voting Rights Bill,” the New York Times flaunted.

“House Approves Major Election Reform And Voting Rights Bill,” NPR wrote.

“House passes sweeping voting rights, ethics bill,” NBC News declared, taking the corporate media virtue-signaling one step further.

But there are many problems with HR 1 that are not necessarily highlighted in corrupt corporate media coverage. Not only will the bill give the federal government control to “micromanage” state election processes, a possibly unconstitutional offense, but one report suggests it would open the floodgates for partisan activity within the IRS and the Federal Elections Commission, hijack and pivot federal courts away from election criticisms, and “violate the First Amendment with respect to a vast range of legal activity,” all actions that satisfy portions of the Democratic Party’s agenda. The attorneys general of 20 states also agreed that HR 1 would “invert that constitutional structure, commandeer state resources, confuse and muddle elections procedures, and erode faith in our elections and systems of governance.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence was one of the many GOP leaders to express grave concerns with the bill and urge immediate opposition to it. “HR 1 mandates the most questionable and abuse-prone election rules nationwide, while banning commonsense measures to detect, deter, and prosecute election fraud,” he wrote in an opinion editorial for The Daily Signal.

“HR 1, the so-called For the People Act, will increase opportunities for election fraud, trample the First Amendment, further erode confidence in our elections and should be rejected by every member of Congress and opposed by every patriotic American,” Pence continued on Twitter.

HR 1, the so-called For the People Act, will increase opportunities for election fraud, trample the First Amendment, further erode confidence in our elections and should be rejected by every member of Congress and opposed by every patriotic American. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) March 3, 2021

Others also warned their congressional colleagues and constituents about the hundreds of pages of legislation dedicated to nuking voting protections and called out the Democrats and their media henchmen for spinning their concerns to fit a narrative.

“Let’s be very clear. The arguments being distilled on the floor today is that Republicans, my colleagues and I, are bigots. Why? Because they use fancy words like ‘voter suppression’ to say that we are wanting to tamp down people’s access to polls. And nothing can be further from the truth,” Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said on the House floor on Tuesday. “Heaven forbid we want to use voter identification. Heaven forbid we want to honor the will of the people, through their legislatures in the states, passing rules to make sure that our system is actually working, using voter identification that the American people use to fly, that the American people use to do everything else. If I demand that, I’m a bigot.”

“The argument being distilled on the floor today is that republicans, that my colleagues and I, that we are bigots … “Heaven forbid we want to use voter identification; heaven forbid we want to honor the will of the people” Rep. Roy on Democrats’ HR1 election takeover bill: pic.twitter.com/XvNPqqNYeR — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) March 2, 2021

“Every single American should be OUTRAGED by this: Democrats just voted to ban voter ID nationwide and force every state to permanently expand mail-in voting,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., posted, prompting a trending topic on Twitter.

Every single American should be OUTRAGED by this: Democrats just voted to ban voter ID nationwide and force every state to permanently expand mail-in voting. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 4, 2021

Even the American Civil Liberties Union raised concerns about parts of the bill, including the requirements for nonprofit organizations to disclose some donors, noting the provision’s susceptibility to exploitation such as “harassment and threats of violence” to donors for what they believe in.

Nancy Pelosi is plotting a vote tonight on an election bill that the ACLU says “contains significant flaws that are detrimental to the health of our democracy.” When even the ACLU opposes it, that’s when you know Democrats have gone too far. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 3, 2021

While Democrats say there are amendments to the original drafting of the bill, giving Republicans the chance to provide input or object to certain provisions, one Republican representative pointed out that 49 of the 56 alterations came from the left side of the political aisle, “hand-selected by a small group in the rules committee.” (One of these proposed measures, lowering the U.S. voting age to 16 years old, was promptly struck down in a bipartisan vote.)

The bill’s fate now lies in the hands of the Senate, where Democrats face an uphill battle against the 60 cloture votes required to upend a Republican filibuster.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

