The Republicans are so pathetically weak. The Democrats claim there are going to be 50,000 insurrectionists in DC today and they all go home. No one is demanding the garbage intel that supports these accusations.

Raheem Kassam was on the War Room with Steve Bannon and he reported from Washington today:

At the 3:30 mark in the video below Kasseem says:

We have yet to hear explanations from Capitol Hill about why precisely these members of the National Guard still have to be here. We haven’t heard the actual details of the intelligence. We’ve heard little nuggets, oh we’re expecting 50,000 people…

After noting no people were there, Raheem shared at the 4:00 mark:

If this day passes without incident, will they tear down these walls?

Steve Bannon then shared at the 4:45 minute mark:

We never got the intelligence reports on why we have the National Guard here today fully up-armored and armed: 5 to 7,000 troops. Why do we have the official barricade and the fencing and the razor wire? But now they’ve raised it up, and I think McCarthy and these people, I don’t see the demands by Mitch McConnell, McCarthy and quite frankly the House is running away and the Senate is still there. What is the intelligence , more than intelligence, the chatter? This is, this is a smeering of the American people. They’re talking about some crazy thing about March 4th still being the inauguration day and Donald Trump is going to be inaugurated. Those are all lies and all smear and all spin.

Democrats and corrupt and weak members of the Republican Party are happy to claim that those who voted for President Trump in record numbers are white nationalists. The Democrats steal the election and these same people claim Trump supporters are racist because they are outraged their votes were stolen. But the problem is there are Republicans that go along with these lies.

Where is the pushback? Why are only one or two members of Congress standing up and calling this sham what it is? There was no mob in DC today, none. It’s all another lie just like Joe Biden is competent and not senile and Joe Biden won the election. Americans see through this garbage. Unfortunately, there is no one who is calling BS BS.

