https://hannity.com/media-room/doctors-orders-fauci-rips-texas-decision-to-end-mask-mandates-as-just-inexplicable/

DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Fauci Says CDC Will Release New Guidelines for ‘Vaccinated Americans’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.23.21

Senior White House CoVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci threw more cold-water on Americans looking to return to normal life this week; saying the CDC will release new guidelines for people who have already received the vaccine for CoVID-19.

“I believe you’re going to be hearing more of the recommendations of how you can relax the stringency of some of the things, particularly when you’re dealing with something like your own personal family when people have been vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN.

“I hope that we will be able to answer the logical questions that people are asking about that,” Fauci said Tuesday. “I agree, they’re questions that we need to answer pretty soon because more and more people are going to be vaccinated, every single day there’ll be more and more people and they’re going to be asking that question.”

“This is going to be tough.” Dr. Anthony Fauci has been warning us about #COVID since the beginning of the outbreak. A year on, we have vaccines, but a new concern is growing: mutant strains. #OnAssignmentMSNBC returns Sunday, 10pm ET on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/wVHb1iAjMh — On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) February 17, 2021

Watch Dr. Fauci’s comments above.