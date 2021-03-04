https://hannity.com/media-room/doctors-orders-fauci-rips-texas-decision-to-end-mask-mandates-as-just-inexplicable/
DOCTOR’S ORDERS: Fauci Says CDC Will Release New Guidelines for ‘Vaccinated Americans’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.23.21
Senior White House CoVID advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci threw more cold-water on Americans looking to return to normal life this week; saying the CDC will release new guidelines for people who have already received the vaccine for CoVID-19.
“I believe you’re going to be hearing more of the recommendations of how you can relax the stringency of some of the things, particularly when you’re dealing with something like your own personal family when people have been vaccinated,” Fauci told CNN.
“I hope that we will be able to answer the logical questions that people are asking about that,” Fauci said Tuesday. “I agree, they’re questions that we need to answer pretty soon because more and more people are going to be vaccinated, every single day there’ll be more and more people and they’re going to be asking that question.”
“This is going to be tough.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been warning us about #COVID since the beginning of the outbreak. A year on, we have vaccines, but a new concern is growing: mutant strains. #OnAssignmentMSNBC returns Sunday, 10pm ET on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/wVHb1iAjMh
— On Assignment with Richard Engel (@OARichardEngel) February 17, 2021
Watch Dr. Fauci’s comments above.
HANNITY: Fauci Facing New Backlash Over Mixed Messages, Inconsistencies, and Contradictions
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.24.21
Speaking during his opening monologue on ‘Hannity’ Tuesday night, Sean weighed-in on the growing backlash surrounding Dr. Anthony Fauci; exposing his mixed messaging and inconsistencies during the CoVID-19 pandemic.
“Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to face more backlash over his mixed messaging, inconsistencies, and contradictions. We’ve been told for months the vaccine is our path to normality. Now Fauci is saying even the vaccinated should avoid eating out at restaurants… People should wear masks until 2022?” asked Hannity.
“Why such a negative messaging strategy on vaccines? Last March he said no masks. Then he said you might want to. Now he’s saying you have to wear two masks. We’re seeing a similar situation with vaccines,” he added.
Watch Hannity’s comments above.