A dog found on the verge of death in January has recovered and is getting ready to be adopted into a caring family in Louisville, Kentucky.

When the dog, named Ethan, was found in the Kentucky Humane Society’s (KHS) parking lot, many people wanted to give him the home he deserved, WLKY reported Thursday.

In a Facebook post on January 29, the shelter posted photos of Ethan after he was abandoned outside its facility.

“Someone dropping off wish list donations saw the dog and alerted staff, who rushed him to our Veterinary Services department. We immediately began working to try to save his life, warming him with heated blankets and warm IV fluids,” the post read:

DYING DOG DUMPED AT KHS: Today around 12 pm, a dying dog was left in the KHS parking lot. Someone dropping off wish list… Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Friday, January 29, 2021

Ethan was so weak he could not even lift his head and the shelter said he was the thinnest dog its staff members had ever seen that continued to breathe.

“However he got to this condition, we are doing everything we can to save his life,” the post continued.

During his recovery, the dog has been living with KHS staffer Jeff Callaway and his family, but the shelter announced Thursday his temporary home will become permanent on March 10:

ETHAN UPDATE: Hundreds of you have asked and we are happy to announce that Jeff and his family will be adopting Ethan… Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Thursday, March 4, 2021

“We are so, so excited to be able to adopt Ethan! He is already such a huge part of our family. From the very beginning, it’s always been about Ethan and what is best for him and his future. I believe with all my heart he is in the right place,” the Callaway family said.

“There’s nothing we wouldn’t do for him. We love him so very much and are very grateful for all the love of every single person that has followed his story from the beginning. Thank you again!” the family continued.

KHS also revealed this week Ethan is a mixed breed of Presa Canario, Mastiff, Argentine Dogo, Bull Dog, Cane Corso, and American Staffordshire Terrier.

“This big-hearted, goofy puppy has won the love of so many, who have been inspired by his miraculous recovery and his fun-loving personality!” the shelter said.

