https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/04/dont-have-time-to-read-800-page-h-r-1-thats-ok-this-mega-thread-breaks-it-all-down-for-you-a/

H.R. 1, titled “For the People Act,” and it sweeping changes to U.S. election law narrowly passed the House by a vote of 220-210:

H.R. 1 – For The People Act passed by a vote of 220-210. The House is proceeding with One Minute speeches. — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) March 4, 2021

This is a bad, bad bill:

Terrible bill. Kill it in the Senate. https://t.co/QlMCguZDAQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 4, 2021

And if you don’t have time to read it all. . .

Anyone know what this bill is? I’m too lazy to google it 😁 https://t.co/3sWN09ZZxl — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) March 4, 2021

. . . then this is the thread for you. Oilfield Rando, who we’ve linked to in the past for his line-by-line breakdown of spending bills, took a stab at this one, too:

Lol this thing 800 pages long, lemme take a quick gander https://t.co/jUo0SrnpEe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

For starters, it “gives the federal government control over state election laws”:

Oh. Gives the federal government control over state election laws. “Congress finds that it has broad authority to regulate the time, place, and manner of congressional elections” I think the f**k not. pic.twitter.com/h6YBk1DnJx — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

“Automatic voter registration” is in there, too:

Automatic voter registration. Motor voter is back. No. If you’re too sorry to register, you don’t get to vote. Simple as that pic.twitter.com/sJGK0Ko4Vb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

If you change your address, you’re automatically registered to vote. Apply for welfare, registered to vote. Register for a college class, automatically registered to vote. Poop in a public toilet, automatically registered to vote pic.twitter.com/hjjVhTudRw — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

No-penalty voting for illegal immigrants:

If illegals try to vote, they’re protected from any consequences. If they are erroneously allowed to vote, they’re protected from any consequences. Amazing pic.twitter.com/HSYL553ymZ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Your name and information don’t match what’s on the rolls? No problem:

You can change any of your information right at the voting booth. Name, address, whatever. Surprised race and gender didn’t make it in. pic.twitter.com/aLLLLEA55D — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And YOU get to pay for it:

$500,000,000 for states to carry out the automatic voter registration scams mandated by the feds. Taxpayers will reimburse .gov for destroying election integrity pic.twitter.com/KxFnFQYaIU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

All before we vote in 2024:

And of course, this all has to be done before the next presidential election. Just say the quiet part out loud, Democrats. pic.twitter.com/f1NaOlgnU9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Who’s ready for nationwide same-day registration?

Nationwide same day registration. That’ll come in handy when they’re brrr-ing out ballots from the power machine I reckon pic.twitter.com/Onv683Tp0U — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

States will be restricted on cleaning up their voter rolls, too:

Restricting the ability of states to remove ineligible voters from the rolls. Actively defending voter fraud. Nice. pic.twitter.com/DhxpgMdbyO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

$25,000,000 to encourage the involvement of minors in election activities:

$25,000,000 in grants for states to turn out the dumbest voters in the country. pic.twitter.com/W8jQOVH3L6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

We’re not going to teach high schoolers civics anymore, but we’re going to teach them how to vote. Crank that Alanis Morrissette!!! “There are authorized to be appropriated such sums as may be necessary to carry out this part” pic.twitter.com/DYZr0ZdSOu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

The bill also allows minors to register to vote (Note: minors can already register to vote as long as their birthday falls on or before election day. What’s the point of this?):

Registering minors to vote. Gotta dumb down that electorate as much as humanly possible pic.twitter.com/SACinVxof5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Be careful what memes you post!

If you post memes about fake election days, you’re going to jail. The First Amendment vanishing more and more all the time pic.twitter.com/3XNU6CWMhF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Welp:

$100,000 fine and 5 years in prison for the election memes. Wowie pic.twitter.com/kuo9Kpqbkl — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

There’s a threat of withholding federal funds for prisons, too:

Your prison funds are getting rescinded if you don’t register released prisoners to vote on the way out the door. pic.twitter.com/kBDArRq9hI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Uniform standards for provisional ballots:

ALL THE PROVISIONAL BALLOTS MUST BE COUNTED pic.twitter.com/z3b8eYBzrI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Mandatory early voting:

Mandatory early voting. This is the opposite direction of where we need to be going. pic.twitter.com/Zlwky8IzK4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Universal vote-by-mail:

Universal mandatory mail voting. This is insane. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/g1EV3dkSsC — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

No voter ID:

States aren’t allowed to ask for voter ID, not even for absentee ballots pic.twitter.com/G0sPC77DFF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Mandatory curing period:

Mandatory 10 day period for “ballot curing”, if any poll workers actually spot a missing or invalid signature. pic.twitter.com/pVq3COhn67 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Legalized ballot harvesting everywhere:

Mandating that states allow ballot harvesting. Wanna show up with a Rubbermaid tub of ballots? Nothing states can do about it. pic.twitter.com/Lw7DFM39kp — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

The bill mandates pre-paid postage, too (as we saw in 2020, this means, in many cases, no postmark to determine when the ballot was mailed):

Lmfao we gonna prepay postage on all mail voting. Brrrrt! pic.twitter.com/byjmxIuyIO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Pay colleges to register students to vote? What?

Higher education will be paid and required to register voters and encourage them to vote, as long as they say they’re citizens. The purpose of higher education is no longer education, y’all need to come to terms with that and plan accordingly for your kids. pic.twitter.com/W9qcQXOseH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

The no-line rule:

“Equitable wait times” and polling places, whatever the f**k that means pic.twitter.com/Rc9bmt42RD — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

You want drop boxes? Oh, there will be drop boxes:

Absentee ballot drop boxes will sit out for a month and a half. Mmhmm. Ok. pic.twitter.com/LF5ZWsqpXn — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

States won’t be able to prohibit curbside voting:

Mandatory curbside voting. Elections are not a f**king Taco Bell. Take your ass inside. pic.twitter.com/Fck6xEmGOM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

More spending:

Bringing back the “election assistance commission” and getting rid of the $10,000,000 a year cap on spending for it. pic.twitter.com/hmKVffMjLG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

Election assistance commission gonna partner with contractors to farm these votes. Acorn is back! pic.twitter.com/3QRSE436Sy — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Is this a joke?

Taxpayer funded GOTV workers are headed to the Virgin Islands, baby!!! Painkillers and Mojitos all around!! pic.twitter.com/r6dzq2dtr7 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

On the VRA:

The Voting Rights Act restrictions coming back, because whatever excuse they get to do restrict voting integrity laws, they gonna use it pic.twitter.com/y9LYiTQ5GI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

The Bill encourages D.C. statehood, too:

DC statehood. Grow the f**k up. pic.twitter.com/Ak3tna1tVh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

A federal takeover of redistricting:

Federal takeover of redistricting . Guys, this bill is a straight up annihilation of state’s rights. We all answer to DC about everything after this. pic.twitter.com/tc99J8UzI0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

The federally controlled redistricting committees must meet the approved gender/racial quotas pic.twitter.com/xhXAPashFb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

We’re only halfway through:

Alright, halfway through. Will pick it up tomorrow. This is an actual republic-destroying piece of legislation that actually passed in the House of Representatives. They’re hitting the gas. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Buckle up:

Welp let’s get back into the “For the People” bill. We’re past the part that destroys elections, now we’re heading into the part that creates an American Stasi. **The following is intended for mature audiences. Viewer discretion is advised** — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Here come the Russians:

First off, we’re going to add new disclosure requirements to LLCs. Because LLCs are now Russians hacked the election or something. You see, anonymity is a big big obstacle to targeting and destroying people for their beliefs. pic.twitter.com/7JRej01U4y — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

Next, reporting “foreign contacts”. If you’re running for office, your family members or staffers can get you into deep sh*t if they speak to foreign nationals. Of course, there’s an exception if you’re talking about bringing blue helmets here to observe our elections pic.twitter.com/FDwEgE4NaX — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

The penalties for this section? $500,000 and 5 years in prison. Imagine trying to keep track every employee, every family member, every staffer’s conversations and reporting anything problematic. Feds are outsourcing spying lol. pic.twitter.com/2iozZsqxXH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

More reporting requirements for corporations:

Reporting requirements for corporations donating more than $10,000 in one election cycle. Why? All of them will be donating to Democrats soon anyway. Gotta identify the holdouts I guess pic.twitter.com/NC30FPWjzl — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Get ready for the “Honest Ads Act”:

Ah here it is. “Strengthening Oversight of Online Political Advertising” There’s another word for that. Starts with a c. “Honest Ads Act” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YNlinFmsDN — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

These stupid dumb idiots actually mention Russian social media trolls in legislation. Lunatics. pic.twitter.com/cuSRkznx7R — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

They’re coming after your social media posts, too:

Public speech definition expanded to social media. That’s…….quite the door to open….. pic.twitter.com/dYJV0kJ69V — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

This sounds ominous:

“Enhancing Protections For US Democratic Institutions” See that highlighted part? “Domestic actor”

“Influence operation”“Disinformation campaign” Get enough RTs on a sweet meme and the Stasi coming for you. pic.twitter.com/k1wwkyvev1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

Oh, Lessons Learned: they should partner with foreign governments to come after you for wrongthink during an election cycle. Cool pic.twitter.com/ZPXQcaxkpz — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

It’s called the “National Commission to Protect United States Democratic Institutions”:

We’re calling our Stasi the “National Commission to Protect United States Democratic Institutions” Doesn’t really roll off the tongue. 10 members, lifetime appointment, composition will be 6 Dems and 4 repubs. pic.twitter.com/6VGSuOkR3C — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Oh, good, more wasteful spending:

The government is going to pay somebody to study how “media literate” Americans are. I’ll tell you exactly how this will work. Do you doubt or disbelieve the established MSM narrative? Well, you’re media illiterate, and a victim of propaganda. pic.twitter.com/DvmoDNq9eF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

LOL. More fine print on ads:

Lol expanding the political tv ad disclaimer “I’m dickbag dickbagenson and I approve this message” requirement to EVERYTHING. Clowns. pic.twitter.com/YzI8mw7UNV — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

“This is rich”:

This is rich. Dems who fight to prevent deportations of rapists, drug dealers, and child molesters wanna deport aliens who engage in “election interference” Remember, this bill protects illegals that try to vote or do vote. Also, “aliens”? Thought Joe made that word a no no pic.twitter.com/QItC2b5xXT — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Mandatory disclosures on “manipulated” media:

Gotta put a disclaimer on the memes, guys. “This whatever has been manipulated”. Because we’re moron nation now. pic.twitter.com/CsVOdLZ5tU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Get ready for the IRS to get involved:

Wow. Remember the restrictions put on the IRS after they improperly targeted and harassed conservative groups? Those will be lifted. Lois Lerner should be in jail, agency should have been purged, but IRS won’t even face the watered down restrictions placed on their persecution pic.twitter.com/3rN4j5NuE3 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

As will the SEC:

SEC gonna spend tax dollars telling shareholders the politics of corporations. Gotta know which ones to stir up the ESG mob against. pic.twitter.com/xLoALh9RSM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

On Citizens United:

Oh God the Goofy bastards put an anti-Citizens United law in this bill, didn’t they? I guess they had to, most of the restrictions in this thread would be impossible if they didn’t Also, lol at invoking the founders and free speech while killing the first amendment pic.twitter.com/K8UnPt6I43 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

Lol this paragraph is just hilariously dumb. It’s just so damned dumb. pic.twitter.com/8xVLdV2sNO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

What the heck?

And here’s the taxpayer match we’ve heard about:

Aaaaaaaand taxpayers are also going to match donations to politicians. This is breathtaking. This actually passed the House, guys. pic.twitter.com/2ZRyajmpXB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

There’s something called “enhanced match support,” too:

OH. ENHANCED MATCH SUPPORT FOR THE GENERAL ELECTION. Politicians literally paying their own campaigns with this bill. You understand why the barbed wire fences are still up in DC now? pic.twitter.com/Aoj5j0m9Tu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

More:

LOLOLOLOL THEY GET TO KEEP ANY OF THE MONEY THEY DON’T SPEND. WOW pic.twitter.com/4pXewunWSY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And:

Gotta shore up their 2024 presidential campaign fundraising, since they f**ked over half their donors I guess pic.twitter.com/sG7fuC3fJg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Get ready for the “Help America Run Act”:

The “Help America Run” Act, helping more AOCs gain control over your life pic.twitter.com/dWfpBaVKdZ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Good luck enforcing this one:

The “Stopping Super PAC Candidate Coordination” Let’s be real. They all do this. All of them. This is going to come down to selective enforcement pic.twitter.com/F7wik83SHS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

Yeah, what?

Um what in the f**k is this exactly? pic.twitter.com/ILMIhsxyBe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

This is called — wait for it — “SWAMP FLYERS”:

No more private jets. Good thing so many Dems have their own. pic.twitter.com/zrFVExciFE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

And fin.

Oh well. That’s it for now. Basically the For The People act destroys their elections, restricts their right to free speech, and forces them to donate to politicians. Cute name. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 4, 2021

***

