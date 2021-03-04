https://www.theepochtimes.com/dr-seuss-themed-area-in-universal-orlando-under-evaluation-after-books-yanked_3719189.html

Universal Studios Orlando is assessing the future of a play area named after one of the Dr. Seuss books discontinued from publication this week.

Dr. Seuss enterprises released a statement on Tuesday saying that they would cease publication of six books because they “portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.”

“Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families,” the statement reads.

The Orlando Universal resort has an area called “If I ran the Zoo,” which is one of the books that has been removed from the shelves.

The resort also has a shop named the “Mulberry Street Store” related to one of the removed books called “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.”

“We’ve removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we’ll be evaluating our in-park experience too. But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing.”

“Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises,” a Universal spokesperson told News 13.

Harry Potter Dragon Challenge roller coaster at Islands of Adventure. (Benjamin Chasteen/Epoch Times)

The other Dr. Seuss books affected are “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

The decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion, the company, which was founded by Seuss’ family, told AP.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises listened and took feedback from our audiences including teachers, academics, and specialists in the field as part of our review process. We then worked with a panel of experts, including educators, to review our catalog of titles,” it said.

In “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” an Asian person is portrayed wearing a conical hat, holding chopsticks, and eating from a bowl. “If I Ran the Zoo” includes a drawing of two bare-footed African men wearing what appear to be grass skirts with their hair tied above their heads.

Products by Dr. Seuss enterprises are very popular, earning $33 million before taxes in 2020, and ranking only behind Michael Jackson on the “highest-paid dead celebrities of 2020,” as classified by Forbes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

