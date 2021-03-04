https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/04/eagle-eyed-blue-check-has-a-brilliant-theory-about-why-donald-trump-jr-is-so-weirdly-holding-a-copy-of-the-cat-in-the-hat-pics/

You may not know Andrew Rose Gregory by his name, but there’s a good chance you’re familiar with his work as a member of the Gregory Brothers, the folks behind the “Auto-Tune the News” videos that were super-popular like a decade ago.

Anyway, the group’s popularity may have declined, but Gregory is still very much around, noticing the biggest news out there.

Like … the way Donald Trump Jr. holds a copy of Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat”:

Is…Donald Trump, Jr. holding this copy of “The Cat and the Hat” so weirdly because he felt the need hide that he has the bilingual edition? pic.twitter.com/VjxKUOQM9l — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) March 3, 2021

Is … Donald Trump Jr. holding it weirdly?

“weirdly” https://t.co/rXEA9EyxIY — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 4, 2021

Of all the things to criticize Donald Trump Jr. about, this is what Gregory is really focused on.

Feeling the need to hide any interest or facility in the Spanish Language from your fans & followers? pic.twitter.com/5FMvMILH5e — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) March 3, 2021

Clearly there’s no explanation for Donald Trump Jr.’s grip on the book other than “Donald Trump Jr. hates Hispanics” or “Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t want people to think he likes Hispanics.”

Holding a book is racist now. https://t.co/r5bveoG2c5 — Weaponized Nerd Rage (@WeaponizedRage) March 3, 2021

Now you all have issues with how someone holds a book? Good heavens. You people will complain about anything. https://t.co/yD7ijJcNcm — NinjaGeek – Ichi no zoro-me (@Snakeey56755808) March 4, 2021

Y’all just as bad a Qanon https://t.co/QAcuQMZCl9 — Kenneth Raphael Ambercombie IV 🐝 (@BseheadDelight) March 4, 2021

I hate blue check mark twitter https://t.co/emCD5m2tLt — Tyler (@T_Halds) March 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

