https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/04/eric-swalwell-really-doesnt-want-americans-to-find-out-whats-in-the-virus-relief-bill-n337732
About The Author
Related Posts
A Taste Of Things To Come: Biden Succeeds In Getting Operation Warp Speed Chief Scientific Adviser To Resign
January 14, 2021
Outrage from AOC and CNN Over the Storming of the Capital Rings False Following Their Own Prior Encouragements
January 7, 2021
The NY Times is Caught in Another Major Scandal of its Own Making as its Award-Winning Podcast 'Caliphate' is Discredited
December 21, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy