Senate Republicans want every senator to hear word-for-word and line-by-line what the House Democrats are trying to pull with their so-called COVID relief bill. This way every American who wants to can hear it as well.

Makes sense to us, yes?

Sadly, Democrats don’t want them to read it out loud.

Almost like they have something to hide.

Like Eric Fang-Fang Swalwell:

Wanting people to know exactly what’s in the bill is immature?

Fascinating.

We looked for a melodramatic tweet like this from Eric when Nancy Pelosi was blocking COVID relief for political gain and gosh, we can’t seem to find one.

Don’t tempt him.

