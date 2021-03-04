https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/twitter-strips-breitbart-of-verified-check/

Twitter posthumously stripped Andrew Breitbart of his account’s verified status.

The Twitter account of Breitbart, who passed away in March of 2012, no longer contains a blue checkmark.

Archived webpages of the legendary conservative journalist’s Twitter, however, show that his account had the symbol through at least January 11th, 2021.

BREITBART’S 2011 TWEET.

The following archive of Breitbart’s Twitter page, from February 20th, 2021, lacks a checkmark next to his name.

BREITBART’S ACCOUNT NOW.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

