https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/fauci-claims-another-spike-covid-could-be-near-future?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci warned that the U.S. could soon see a new surge of COVID-19 if Americans do not continue to follow public health advice on pandemic mitigation.

Fauci noted at a White House press conference on Friday that the U.S. recently came down sharply from a major surge in positive COVID-19 tests, but he also noted that the decline had recently plateaued.

“That plateau is about 60- to 70,000 cases a day,” he claimed. “When you have that much of viral activity in a plateau, it almost invariably means that you are at risk for another spike.”

Fauci argued that, in addition to continuing its vaccination campaign, the U.S. should continue following public health advice, with the doctor advising Americans to maintain 72 inches of space between each other, wear face coverings while out in public, and wash hands regularly.

The doctor also said Americans should continue “avoiding congregate settings.”

