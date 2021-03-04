https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fauci-rips-texas-governor-reopening-businesses-ending-mask-mandate-video/

The authoritarians are panicking over the loss of their control.

Florida, Texas, Mississippi and several other states in the union are open for business at full capacity with zero mask mandates.

God forbid Americans live their lives and go back to work without obsessing over Covid.

But the DC establishment and Democrat tyrants don’t want to lose their newfound power.

Dr. Fauci ripped Texas for reopening at full capacity and ending the unconstitutional mask mandate.

“It just is inexplicable why you would want to pull back now,” Fauci said.

Not a word from Fauci on Joe Biden releasing Covid infected illegal aliens into Texas and California.

WATCH:

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Texas: “It just is inexplicable why you would want to pull back now.” pic.twitter.com/57jMQ1xpIx — The Hill (@thehill) March 4, 2021

Joe Biden on Wednesday trashed Texas and Mississippi governors for ending their Covid lockdowns.

Joe Biden says GOP governors in Texas and Mississippi relaxing pandemic restrictions are engaging in “Neanderthal thinking.”

So what does that make Joe Biden as he releases COVID positive migrants into the U.S. interior?

