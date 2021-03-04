https://bigleaguepolitics.com/feds-dismiss-dozens-of-antifa-cases-in-portland-as-terror-rampage-continues-to-consume-the-city/

The federal government is quietly dismissing dozens of ANTIFA-related cases in Portland, Ore. despite the fact that the terror group has waged war on the city for months, KGW8 has discovered.

According to the federal court records, 31 of the 90 cases have been dismissed by the Department of Justice. Four of the individuals with dropped charges had been charged with the felony crime of assaulting a federal officer. They are free and back on the streets of Portland to participate in the ongoing revolution against civil society with their comrades once again.

KGW8 notes that half of the dropped charges have been “dismissed with prejudice,” which means the cases cannot be brought back to court. Former federal prosecutors told KGW8 that these types of dismissals are incredibly rare. This suggests that the feds are giving special treatment to the ANTIFA shock troops that were so influential in hurting President Donald Trump last year.

The feds have also broken their promises to the people of Portland that they would hold terrorists accountable who have been waging sustained war against the city.

“Make no mistake: those who commit violence in the name of protest, will be investigated, arrested, prosecuted, and face prison time,” former U.S. Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams said in a Sept. 25, 2020 press release.

Williams now defends lying to the public and letting potential domestic terrorists back out on the streets to commit more violence.

“Each case was analyzed for the evidence that we had at the time,” said Williams. “Careful decisions were made on whether or not someone should be charged based on the evidence.”

“Everything is case-specific when you go about these cases being processed through the system,” continued Williams. “I’ve never made a decision in my career based upon political pressure or institutional pressure.”

KGW8’s video report on the federal leniency :

Big League Politics has reported on the FBI serving as a public relations agency for ANTIFA domestic terrorists as they punish the American public:

Big League Politics has reported on the FBI serving as a public relations agency for ANTIFA domestic terrorists as they punish the American public:

It is becoming more clear that – no matter how counterintuitive it may seem – ANTIFA is working with the FBI to clear the path for globalism to crush the Bill of Rights and Constitution.

