https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/03/04/fl-rep-mike-waltz-smacks-biden-over-what-neanderthal-thinking-really-is-n337294
About The Author
Related Posts
CA EDD Fraud Has Now Reached 9 BILLION, With International Crime Syndicates In The Mix
January 16, 2021
Biden Opens First 'Migrant Facility,' Paging AOC Because It's Looking a Bit Cage-y
February 23, 2021
The Limbaugh Influence – Broadcasting’s True Revolutionary Managed to Lead to All of Us
February 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy