https://www.waynedupree.com/2021/03/john-schnatter-ceo-papa-john/

You remember the scandal involving the pro-Tump CEO of Papa John pizza, right?

TIRED OF THE ADS? BECOME A PREMIUM USER TODAY!!

In case you don’t – it was an “N-word scandal” that happened back in 2018 and it was a situation where what actually happened was taken way out of context and twisted into something much uglier than what it really was.

MORE NEWS: [VIDEO] Reporter Skewers Jen Psaki After She Takes Credit For Trump’s Accomplishments

Here’s what happened – during a call with a marketing/branding agency called “Laundry Service,” which CEO John Schnatter hired to help improve his company’s image, Schnatter used the n-word in a role-playing example, not in a nasty/hateful manner.

Now, nobody is saying that it’s great to use that word, but this is a case where “context” really, really matters.

However, nobody on the left cares about “context” when they take down someone on the right.

The media pounced on the story, likely because Schnatter is a Trump supporter, and destroyed his entire life.

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

Below is an example of the type of stories that came out in 2018.

From Forbes John Schnatter—the founder and public face of pizza chain Papa John’s—used the N-word on a conference call in May. Schnatter confirmed the incident in an emailed statement to Forbes on Wednesday. He resigned as chairman of Papa John’s on Wednesday evening. The call was arranged between Papa John’s executives and marketing agency Laundry Service. It was designed as a role-playing exercise for Schnatter in an effort to prevent future public-relations snafus. Schnatter caused an uproar in November 2017 when he waded into the debate over national anthem protests in the NFL and partly blamed the league for slowing sales at Papa John’s. On the May call, Schnatter was asked how he would distance himself from racist groups online. He responded by downplaying the significance of his NFL statement. “Colonel Sanders called blacks n—–s,” Schnatter said, before complaining that Sanders never faced public backlash.

Well, in a strange twist of irony, the branding company that John Schnatter hired to help his brand, actually buried him, instead.

Schnatter says that he’s uncovered a “secret plot” to destroy him, and he’s released court documents that appear to prove his point.

He’s got the CEO of the branding company’s on a “hot mic” vowing to destroy him because of the N-word comment.

From National Pulse According to the compliant, which was ordered to be unsealed by the US District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, the branding company hired which was hired by Papa John’s to improve its image, was caught on a “hot mic” brainstorming ways in which it could use comments made by Schnatter to damage his image. Schnatter left his role as Papa John’s chairman after a Forbes article in July 2018 alleged he used the n-word during a media training call with Laundry Service in May 2018. In 2019, Schnatter sued Laundry Service and its parent company, Wasserman Media Group. In December 2020, Schnatter claimed he had a recording of the company’s executives “plotting to damage” his image. Jason Stein, Laundry Service’s CEO at the time, discussed how he hoped Schnatter “gets f***ing sent out to the pasture with this s**t.” The complaint alleged that Stein, and the other employees at Laundry Service, planned “to have an hourlong live interview with a hostile media personality” hoping the former CEO would make damaging statements that could go viral when taken out of context. According to Schnatter, who released the unsealed document and a statement on Wednesday, the conversation was taped by a witness in the litigation. “The chilling details from this taped conversation make clear the intent of Laundry Service to destroy my reputation, as well as the Papa John’s brand, harming our employees and franchisees in the process.” According to Schnatter’s statement, a former Laundry Service employee present at the conversations testified that “this did not seem part of the efforts to maintain – to help John’s reputation to do the job that we were paid for to help … [this seemed like] the opposite of helping John.” Schnatter added that the employee provided the recording to Laundry Service’s HR department and was told to delete it. Schnatter has been trying to restore his reputation since the Forbes article. In December, Schnatter published a report from former FBI Director Louis Freeh which found no credible evidence of racially insensitive words or actions by Schnatter. “With this and the evidence coming forth in our litigation, it’s time for Laundry Service to be held accountable, and for Papa John’s to correct the record and apologize to me for validating the media frenzy that led to my forced departure as the company Chairman,” Schnatter said in his statement.

Should Schnatter have used the N-word, even in a “role-playing” example? Of course not, but we must be fair-minded and consider the context, and also take into consideration the type of phone call he was on.

Should that sentence have been used to destroy his entire life’s work?

Absolutely not.

***FOLLOW US ON TELEGRAM***

This is the left’s “cancel culture” at work, and I hope that Mr. Schnatter is able to make his case and sue the pants off of “Laundry Service” for this disgusting coordinated attack.

Attn: Wayne Dupree is a free speech champion who works tirelessly to bring you news that the mainstream media ignores. But he needs your support in order to keep delivering quality, independent journalism. You can make a huge impact in the war against fake news by pledging as little as $5 per month. Please click here Patreon.com/WDShow to help Wayne battle the fake news media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

