Eminem fans on social media are in uproar over a campaign from Generation Z TikTok users to cancel the controversial rapper.

Videos from millennials defending Eminem — who’s real name is Marshall Mathers — trended on Twitter and TikTok in response to demands from “Zoomers,” youngsters identifying as members of “Gen Z,” that Eminem be canceled because of his history of violent, abusive, and otherwise controversial lyrics.

It all started with one TikTok video posted in February condemning the rapper’s 2010 hit song “Love the Way You Lie,” featuring a collaboration with Rihanna. The video condemns the lyrics, “If she ever tries to f***ing leave again Imma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire,” which obviously would be an act of domestic violence against women.

“To everyone that is cancelling him I literally love u,” the TikTok user wrote, firing a shot that began a generational war.

@snmmerr to everyone that is canceling him I literally love u😁

Eminem’s fans counterattacked against the Gen Z haters with their own videos. The most popular response has more than 6.3 million views and is from a millennial woman who raps, “Listen little kiddies let me / make this quite clear / this man was around / even before you were here.”

She goes on to blast the rappers favored by Gen Z as mumbling “gibberish,” tell the kids their opinions don’t matter, and say “one day / you’ll grow up and see / how everyone went / and forgot about Z.”

Some of the replies pointed out that Eminem’s brand is writing controversial lyrics and having haters try to cancel him.

“Does she not remember when WE tried to cancel Eminem as well? His entire career kind of depends on having ‘haters’ and whatnot. We’re all just trying to fuel his next project lol,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Gen Z should know by now that some people are above cancelling. Media been trying to cancel Eminem long before cancelling was a thing. He came out in ’99 and his first words were “Hi kids, do you like violence” and still enjoyed 22 years in the game. That’s who you want to cancel?” another user said.

In another popular video, a millennial TikTok user has a mock conversation with himself, playing “Gen Z,” in which they argue about canceling Eminem.

“We gotta cancel Eminem,” Gen Z says in the sketch.

“Why?” millennial responds.

Gen Z: “Have you heard his lyrics?”

Millennial: “Heard ’em? I was raised screaming them all through grade school.”

The Gen Z character complains that Eminem’s lyrics are “full of hate,” but the millennial responds, “so is my angsty little teenage soul, but look at me now. I turned out fine.”

Even Meghan McCain weighed in on the debate.

So far, Eminem has not commented on the social media fight between pro-cancel culture teenybopper Gen Z and the millennials, who are now officially “old.”

