Blaze TV hosts Glenn Beck , Chad Prather, and Steven Crowder weighed-in with similar but different thoughts on the fascism associated with canceling Dr. Seuss.

Glenn Beck can’t help but wonder, “What is wrong with us?” in light of the Dr. Seuss books that have been cancelled due to “hurtful and wrong” illustrations — that takes America one step closer to complete insanity.

Chad Prather approached the issue from a comedic perspective, stating that “Dr. Seuss is dead and could not be reached for comment.”

Steven Crowder explained that Dr. Seuss books were banned for being offensive and insensitive to some. So Steven decided to parody the six banned children’s books with progressively titled and hilariously inappropriate versions.

