https://www.theblaze.com/blazetv/dr-seuss-is-dead-and-could-not-be-reached-for-comment

Blaze TV hosts Glenn Beck , Chad Prather, and Steven Crowder weighed-in with similar but different thoughts on the fascism associated with canceling Dr. Seuss.

Glenn Beck can’t help but wonder, “What is wrong with us?” in light of the Dr. Seuss books that have been cancelled due to “hurtful and wrong” illustrations — that takes America one step closer to complete insanity.

Chad Prather approached the issue from a comedic perspective, stating that “Dr. Seuss is dead and could not be reached for comment.”

Steven Crowder explained that Dr. Seuss books were banned for being offensive and insensitive to some. So Steven decided to parody the six banned children’s books with progressively titled and hilariously inappropriate versions.

Read the full story from TheBlaze News here.


‘We DON’T destroy books’

“They are banning Dr. Seuss books. How much more do you need to see before all of America wakes up? … This is fascism!” Glenn said. “We don’t destroy books. What is wrong with us, America?” – Glenn Beck. Download the podcast here.

Chad Prather’s comedic take on why Dr. Seuss got canceled

“Dr. Seuss is dead and could not be reached for comment'”- Chad Prather. Download the podcast here.

Dr. Seuss BANNING Bonanza! New Progressive Book Titles Revealed! 



In this 7+1 segment– Crowder uncovers, new, unreleased Dr. Seuss titles that will be released in the near future (parody). Download the podcast here.

Use promo code BLAZE to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from BlazeTV?

To enjoy more Glenn, Chad, and Steven subscribe to BlazeTV – News & entertainment for people who love America.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...