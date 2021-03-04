https://www.oann.com/sen-marshall-mental-health-crisis-worse-than-covid/

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Thursday, March 4, 2021

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) recently asserted that the radical left is politicizing the future of American children.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday, the Kansas Republican and physician said the mental health crisis in the U.S. has never been worse thanks to major Democrat-led lockdowns that kept people at home for most of 2020. Marshall added, children are the ones suffering the most from these policies and stressed the importance of letting them go back to school.

“This is the worst shape of mental health our youth has ever been and my daughter’s got two little kids at home, I’ve gotta tell ya, she’s stressed,” Marshall stated. “I’m stressed, my wife is stressed because we know our kids should be in school…so the mental health of this country has never been worse.”

Marshall went on to point out the chances of children’s lives being threatened by the virus are practically zero while in school and it’s time for things to go back to normal. While some teacher’s unions are calling for classrooms to remain shuttered, Marshall said this does not represent what the average American teacher wants.

“Most the teachers I talk to want to work, they want to get back to school,” he explained. “They want to do their job, and I will contend that there is a safe and responsible way for kids to be in school right now.”

Marshall said it’s simply “un-American” to not want to work, adding that children have the right to go to school and teachers have the right to work. He suggested that instead of treating kids as if they have similar risks as senior citizens, state governments should give local school board members more flexibility to make these decisions on a day to day basis.

“Look, there are times in your community where maybe we need to send the kids home, but for the most part the chances of a child having a serious and life threatening infection from this virus is, I don’t know, one in a million type of situation,” Marshall stated. “Seniors on the other hand is just the opposite.”

🚨 🚨🚨Amazing news! Third vaccine will help us achieve herd immunity by April/May. This is what we need to get the economy and this country going again: getting shots in people’s arms, getting people back to work and getting kids back in school. #OperationWarpSpeed https://t.co/IHYpxcTavW — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 27, 2021

The Kansas senator said the education system is what makes America great and the nation will not return to normal until children regain their right to traditional education.

