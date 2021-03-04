https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/gov-abbott-slams-biden-spreading-covid-releasing-infected-migrants-texas/

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) slammed Joe Biden for releasing over a hundred migrants infected with the COVID-19 China coronavirus in south Texas in recent weeks, noting that many of the migrants are then leaving Texas for other states, spreading the highly contagious virus as they move about the country.

A report by Noticias Telemundo Investiga this week reported the Biden administration is releasing COVID positive migrants in Brownsville, Texas without testing or quarantine. The migrants are being tested by local authorities where they gather at a bus stop to travel to other states, however they have no authority to detain them thereby leaving the infected migrants free to spread the virus throughout the U.S.

Abbott spoke out on Twitter Wednesday night, “The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities. The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID.”

The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities. The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021

And Thursday morning in interviews with Fox, “”The Biden administration was releasing illegal immigrants into our communities who had COVID. The Biden administration was spreading COVID in South Texas yesterday.”

Gov. @GregAbbott_TX responds to @JoeBiden‘s “neanderthal” comments. “The Biden administration was releasing illegal immigrants into our communities who had COVID. The Biden administration was spreading COVID in South Texas yesterday.” pic.twitter.com/sdDiZsd8p9 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 4, 2021

…and CNBC, “The Biden administration has been releasing immigrants in South Texas that have been exposing Texans to Covid. Some of those people have been put on busses, taking that Covid to other states in the United States,” Abbott told CNBC. “That is Neanderthal-type approach to dealing with the Covid situation.”…“The Biden administration must stop importing Covid into our country/”

“The Biden administration must stop importing Covid into our country, that is a Neanderthal approach,” @GregAbbott_TX says. He explains why lifting restrictions might seem like a big deal to people in New York, but “it’s not that transformative.” https://t.co/ophUkI79Gl pic.twitter.com/stPC615hlq — CNBC (@CNBC) March 4, 2021

Biden on Wednesday criticized Abbott and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) for relaxing pandemic restrictions, calling the move “Neanderthal thinking”.

Reeves responded to Biden, saying, “President Biden said allowing Mississippians to decide how to protect themselves is “neanderthal thinking.” Mississippians don’t need handlers. As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them.”

President Biden said allowing Mississippians to decide how to protect themselves is “neanderthal thinking.” Mississippians don’t need handlers. As numbers drop, they can assess their choices and listen to experts. I guess I just think we should trust Americans, not insult them. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 3, 2021

