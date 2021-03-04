https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2021/03/04/house-cancels-thursday-session-due-to-security-concerns-n1429976

The Washington Post reports that the Capitol Police have “obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4.”

That’s certainly specific enough. But is it credible?

The Capitol Police have been accused of all but aiding and abetting the attack on the Capitol on January 6. Could it be that they’re perhaps overstating the threat to show Congress they’re on their side? And Nancy Pelosi would never blow the threat way out of proportion to damage the opposition, would she?

If the threat is real and credible, why is the Senate continuing on with business as usual?

NPR:

The federal force charged with protecting Congress is “aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex,” the statement says. “We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers,” the statement says, adding that the force is “working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol.” “We are taking the intelligence seriously. Due to the sensitive nature of this information, we cannot provide additional details at this time,” the statement says.

I’m sorry if the credibility of the people reporting and acting on this threat is less than stellar. Their statements and actions are suspect because there is so little substance to the nature of the threat.

Supposedly, QAnon and some other right-wing extremist lunatics believe in the second coming of Trump, who will magically be sworn in today. No one has said how this could be possible. But it is QAnon and the people who are spreading this froth have shown themselves to be violent, so this means we should shut down the Congress and run for our lives.

There appears to be a concerted effort on the part of law enforcement and prosecutors to portray the riot as an organized plot to take over the government. There were certainly people who showed up on January 6 who were more organized than most of the participants who breached the Capitol, although you have to wonder how delusional they might have been to think they could take over the entire U.S. government.

The point is simple: questioning the reasoning behind canceling the people’s business is logical given the times and the people involved.

Nancy Pelosi says she believes it. She probably believes that a couple of dozen suicidal Trump worshippers will attack the Capitol — screaming “Trump is great” — before setting off their suicide vests.

With 5,000 National Guardsmen within shouting distance and the Capitol Police gunning for them, what nitwit is even going to approach the Capitol today?

When the day dawns tomorrow without any sign of an attack, it will be said that the show of force frightened off the insurrectionists. That may very well be true. But how real was the threat in the first place? Maybe we should have an investigation by Congress into why Nancy Pelosi decided to give the House a long weekend and blame it on Trump supporters?

